Carmon Ultra which sold for the highest price of 8,000gns exhibited by the McAuley family. \ Alfie Shaw

Limousin breeders from all over Northern Ireland flocked to Ballymena Livestock Mart on Saturday for the British Limousin Cattle Society’s show and sale of bulls and heifers.

A total of 35 bulls exchanged hands on the day, selling to an average of 4,584gns (€5,812), while all nine heifers on offer averaged 2,957gns (€3,748).

Receiving the highest price of 8,000gns (€10,144) was the McAuley family from Toomebridge in Co Antrim with Carmon Ultra. Born in August 2023, Ultra was awarded the reserve championship title in the pre-sale show by judge John Kingham.

His sire is the Irish-bred Carrickmore Maximus, while his mother Carmon Ruby is a daughter of Ampertaine Nugent.

Carrying one copy of both the F94L and Q204X genes, he was snapped up in the sale ring by a suckler farmer from Ballymena in Co Antrim.

Clydevalley Ultimate which sold for 7,200gns. \ Alfie Shaw

Selling at 7,200gns (€9,130) was the June 2023-born Clydevalley Ultimate, exhibited by Robert Clyde from Ballyclare, Co Antrim.

Homebred on both sides of his pedigree, he is sired by Clydevalley Ranger and out of Clydevalley Raunchy. Having picked up a second prize ticket in his class, he was the choice of Mr C Windrum from Ballygowan in Co Antrim.

Male champion

Taking home the overall male championship and a sum of 6,000gns (€7,608) for Spage Unison was the Campbell family from Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Their senior bull was born in May 2023 and was used successfully in the Spage herd last autumn.

A son of Gleneagle Icon and the Norman Ely daughter Spage Meg, Unison displayed positive figures for calving ease and gestation.

Wrapping up this single F94L and Q204X carrier was a suckler farmer from Co Tyrone.

Spage Unison, overall male champion which sold for 6,000gns. \ Alfie Shaw

Messrs J and J Aiken from Dromore in Co Down parted company with Carnew Underorders at 5,800gns (€7,354). He was the pick of S H Bellingham from Ballymoney in Co Antrim, who purchased him to run with his suckler herd.

A carrier of both the F94L and Q204X genes, this May 2023-born bull is a son of Carnew Millreef and the Lodge Hamlet daughter Carnew Madison.

Something Special

Also retailing at 5,800gns (€7,354) was one of the youngest lots on the day Wastelands Upandcoming ET, exhibited by Charolette Martin from Do Down.

Bred from Gunnerfleet lion and the Grangeford Jojo daughter, Corranhill Somethingspecial, this 17-month-old bull went to auction with a string of accolades to his name, including the Northern Ireland National Show junior male championship.

After some lively bidding, he was eventually knocked down to Phillip Robb from Co Down.

Trading at 5,200gns (€6,594) was Claragh Umar ET brought out by Mr J D Rainey from Coleraine in Co Derry.

A son of Ronick Hawk and the Wilodge Vantastic daughter Claragh Lily, this August 2023-born bull carries one copy of the F94L and NT821 genes.

He offered an attractive gestation length figure of – 2.7 and was snapped up by a farmer from Dungiven in Co Derry.

Larkhill Unette, overall female champion which sold for 6,200gns. \ Alfie Shaw

Topping the female trade at 6,200gns (€7,862) was Larkhill Unette shown by Co Antrim breeder Brian McAuley.

This much-fancied daughter of the 25,00gns Glenrock Redemption also received the overall female championship earlier that morning. Born

in September 2023, this single carrier of the F94L and NT821 genes was the choice lot of Peter McKeag from Millisle in Co Down.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.