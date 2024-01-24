John MacGregor in Lanarkshire, Scotland, put forward his entire Tamtain Badger Face Texel flock for sale last weekend, through an online, timed auction with MartEye and Harrison and Hetherington. The annual Inlambuary in-lamb sheep sale included his entire flock of ewes, gimmers, embryos and recipients carrying embryos and, as expected, the sale was a big success.

Tamtain Diamanté, a March 2022-born gimmer, topped the sale at £4,000 (€4,663.65). Diamanté was sired by Sunnybank Import 08480 and was bred from Sunnybank Dutch Import 26176.

Diamanté was described by the MacGregors as “an outstanding example of the breed” and was unbeaten throughout the 2023 show season.

The young hogget sold empty for winter flushing, but with a recipient carrying her two embryos.

Cleenagh Doodle was next to strike for the Tamtain team, selling for £2,100 (€2,448.42).

The April 2022-born gimmer sold carrying a single lamb, sired by High Ploughland Ernie. Doodle herself is sired by Cleenagh Makeavelli.

Selling not far behind her stablemate, March 2020-born Sunnybank Buttercup ET sold for £2,000 (€2,331.82).

Buttercup was scanned carrying triplets to High Ploughland Ernie and has already bred tups to £2,500.