Crowds travelled from far and wide to the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) national open day on 10 July hosted by the Doran family who run Dondale Farm in Donadea, Co Kildare. The IHFA open day is an annual on-farm showcase for the Holstein Friesian breed.

Interclub stockjudging

The itinerary of events on the day included the national interclub stockjudging, Macra national stockjudging, viewing of the Dondale Herd, results and presentations of the IHFA national herds competition and a Dondale open day celebration sale offering choice youngstock from the herd’s best cow families.

The best of Dondale’s breeding was on display for the stockjudging classes of heifers in milk, junior cows and senior cows.

Claire Hannan, Padraic Greenan and Philip Jones (over-80 section).

In addition, there was a separate class of cows for young members aged under 12 years to judge. As well as the interclub stockjudging competition, an open stockjudging competition was available to all outside of the judging rings.

The master judges for the day were Gary Jones (senior cows), Victor Jackson (junior cows), Tom Kelly (heifers) and Andrea Rafferty (under-12s class).

Brendan Mennis, Noel O’Donovan and Colin Walsh (under-80 section).

Once the master judges had given their reasons, Kevin Doran stepped into the ring to welcome all to Dondale and talk through the pedigree cattle and impressive yield of cows on display. Crowds were then invited to walk through the Dondale Herd as Conor and Kevin spoke of the breeding decisions and genetics used on farm.

The IHFA open day was officially opened by IFA president Francie Gorman, who addressed the crowds with recognition of the challenges dairy farmers are currently facing. He also congratulated the Doran family on a great day for the industry.

Michael Spillane, Michael McNamara and Ronan Siochra (spring section).

Competition results

The IHFA national herds competition is computed on the basis of a balanced formula incorporating efficiency of production, conformation points and inspection points for quality as recognised by a visiting judge.

The judge for the herds competition this year was Edward Griffiths from the Coachgate Herd in Yorkshire. Over the course of six days, he travelled the length and breadth of Ireland visiting 37 herds nominated as finalists by their respective clubs.

Geataban CWJ Carina 774, bred and owned by Richard Hinchion, Crookstown, Co Cork, won the highest EBI cow classified VG/EX award with an EBI of €416.

Finnow KOZ Heather 1560, bred and owned by Ivor Dulohery, Mallow, Co Cork, won the highest EBI cow not classified award with an EBI of €413.

Celebration sale

To coincide with the hosting of the IHFA national open day, the Doran family offered 37 choice youngstock lots from the Dondale Herd in a special sale on the farm at the end of the day.

The sale was conducted by Taaffe Auctions. Top price went to Lot 13, Dondale Hansen Apple P, selling for €5,600. Sired by Hansen PP, the February 2023-born polled heifer traced back to the great KHW Regiment Apple Red. The sale averaged 3,166gns (€3,015/head) with a full 100% clearance being achieved.