Rebecca, Tommy, Jessica and Pearse McNamee with Dream Maker in August at the 2023 Tullamore FBD National Livestock Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

After months of anticipation, the Pearse McNamee online timed auction took place last weekend, with 16 live lots and four embryo lots up for grabs, with some of the most sought-after genetics in the show cattle world on offer.

Topping the lots was a national favourite, Dream Maker, which left an unbeaten stamp at summer shows all over Ireland.

The January 2023-born red roan heifer was out of Millgate Jem, which is also the sire of Limouisn AI bull Kiltoal Pearse and she was sired by Du Grand Bon Dieu (BB2247).

Lot 1, Dream Maker sold for the highest price of €13,600.

This classy and stylish young female sold for €13,600 to another Donegal breeder.

Selling for €12,200 was the March 2023-born Rosie-cross Empire daughter Quick Silver.

Quick Silver caught the eye of many breeders not only as a stylish future show champion herself, but also down to her siblings breeding the 2022 Royal Highland Show champion and the 2019 Tullamore calf champion.

Lot 10, Quick Silver sold for €12,200. \ Alfie Shaw

Her full sister sold for €8,900 as a fat cow in Raphoe last back end, with her daughter selling for €9,000 at the Carrick-on-Shannon Winter Fair.

Lot 13, Daisy Duke sold for €7,800. \ Alfie Shaw

Up next was Daisy Duke, a March 2023-born calf with Boherard Cantona, EPI and Tatoo all standing in her sire stack and she sold for €7,800.

Lot 7, Black Jack sold for €3,500. \ Alfie Shaw

Full brother and sister, Black Betty and Black Jack out of Millgate Jem and sired by BB4498 Deluce, sold for €6,800 and €3,500 respectively.

Lot 12, Side Kick sold for €6,600. \ Alfie Shaw

Another notable calf with an impressive sire stack saw Side Kick, a March-born heifer calf with bloodlines including Empire x CF52 x EPI x Solwayview Dynamite sell for €6,600.

Average prices

The heifer lots ranged from €4,200 to €13,600 and averaged a hugely impressive €7,160, while the male lots sold from €1,300 up to €3,500 and averaged €2,100 and a top price of €1,750 was paid for a Millgate Gem and BB2247 embryo which had the same breeding as Dream Maker.

Sale stats

Some interesting statistics from the sale saw a 100% clearance rate, with the sale attracting 72,498 views across the three days, while just short of 15,000 people logged on to see the auction closing on Monday evening.

The lots sold across the country to Armagh, Down, Donegal, Cavan, Limerick, Laois, Sligo and Roscommon, with the aid of 38 bidders from the UK and Northern Ireland and bids coming from as far away as Australia.

Other lots

Lot 2, Quick Exit sold for €5,000. \ Alfie Shaw

Lot 5, Sparky sold for €4,200. \ Alfie Shaw