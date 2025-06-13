Jonny, Lisa, Jack and Jessica Doyle pictured at last year’s Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus calf show with handler Carol Rettie, judge Ewen Campbell and club chair Peter Lamb. \ Alfie Shaw

The Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society is staging a series of events throughout the UK to celebrate the 150th volume of its herd book.

Society president Alan Morrison has confirmed that the celebrations will kick off in Northern Ireland on Tuesday 24 June at 5pm, with a visit to the Doyle family’s Drumhill herd at Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

”The '150 and Beyond'-themed event will include a farm walk, steak BBQ and a knowledge transfer hub. Admission is free, but donations and proceeds from the charity auction will be presented to Air Ambulance NI," said Morrison.

Council members of the society are traveling to Northern Ireland for a meeting which will coincide with the event. This is the first time the society has held a council meeting in the province.

Morrison added: “Pedigree calves born throughout the UK in 2025 will be featured in the 150th edition of the herd book. It will be published next year and additional celebrations will take place at a number of locations, including Scotland – the original home of the highly acclaimed native breed.”

Drumhill herd

The Drumhill prefix was founded in 2008 and currently comprises of 60 pedigree cows. The herd has enjoyed a number of show and sale successes in recent years.

Jonny and Lisa, along with their children Jack and Jessica, have sold bulls to a top of 28,000gns, realised earlier this year by the junior and reserve supreme Stirling champion Drumhill Kristoff Z566.

The Doyle family also topped the 2024 February and October Stirling sales at 16,000gns and 13,000gns, with sons of Galcantray Jedi Eric V287 bred from their successful Evora cow family.

Drumhill cattle have also excelled in the show ring, securing the supreme and reserve overall championship awards at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s annual calf show in November 2024.

Alan concluded: ”This promises to be an enjoyable and informative evening, and a great opportunity to view one of the UK’s leading pedigree Aberdeen Angus herds.”

The farm is situated at 18a Drapersfield Road, Cookstown, Co Tyrone, BT80 8RS.