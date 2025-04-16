One of the red Angus bulls in the upcoming Gigginstown sale. \ Tricia Kennedy

A bumper week of pedigree cattle sales lies ahead, with Angus, Limousin, Charolais, Hereford, Holstein Friesian and Simmental breeds all hosting sales across the country.

Limousins Athenry

On Thursday 17 April the Irish Limousin Cattle Society will host a show and sale of 40 bulls in Athenry Mart, Co Galway. Showing will begin at 3pm followed by the sale at 6pm.

Gigginstown Angus

Gigginstown House Angus opens its gates on Saturday 19 April for its annual sale of bulls and heifers at Fenor Farm. Viewing will begin at 11.30am with the sale commencing at 1pm.

Munster Angus Breeders

Kilmallock Mart will welcome Munster Angus Breeders back for their second sale of the year on Saturday 19 April, where 42 Angus bulls will be on offer. Showing will begin at 10.30am with the sale starting at 1pm.

Angus Thurles

Irish Aberdeen Angus breeders will offer 46 Angus bulls for sale in Mid-Tipp Mart on Thursday 23 April at 1pm.

Herefords Kilmallock

Twenty-eight Hereford bulls will be auctioned in Kilmallock Mart on Friday 25 April. Judging there will begin at 10.30am followed by the auction at 1pm.

Simmentals Tullamore

A show and sale of Simmentals will take place at Tullamore Mart on Friday evening 25 April, where 20 bulls and four heifers will go under the hammer. Judging will kick off at 6.30pm followed by the sale at 7.30pm.

Charolais Tullamore

On Saturday 26 April, a show and sale of 61 Charolais bulls will take place in Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly. Judging here will commence at 10am with the sale taking place at 12.30pm.

Emerald Expo

The much-anticipated Emerald Expo is set to return to Virginia Show Centre in Cavan on Saturday 26 April. It will coincide with an elite online sale which will run from the 25-28 April.