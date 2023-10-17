The show and sale will take place in Ballinasloe Mart on Thursday 19 October.

The Galway Sheep Breeders Association has organised a sale for breeders of purebred registered Galway sheep for the first time in over 60 years.

The show and sale will take place in Ballinasloe Mart on Thursday 19 October in conjunction with the mart’s weekly sheep sale.

The show will take place at 6pm followed by the sale at 7pm.

There will be six classes – senior rams, hogget rams, ram lambs, breeding ewes (born in 2020 or 2021), ewe hoggets and ewe lambs and all sheep will be judged in their pens.

Only one male sheep per breeder can be entered in the show and sale and there is a limit of five sheep per breeder.

Every male must be genotyped and be in class one, two or three for scrapie and all male sheep should be haltered for safety reasons. Only sheep listed in the catalogue can be sold in the sale.

All enquiries can be made to Gerry on 086-883 7056 or 085-209 0052.