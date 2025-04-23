Ember Pablo A091 that sold for the highest price of 7,600gns. \ Alfie Shaw

Native cattle breeds met a ripping trade in Dungannon Farmers Mart, on Friday 18 April, as Angus, Hereford and Shorthorn went under the hammer.

There was a 100% clearance in the Angus section, with an average price of 5,500gns (€6,742) for the six bulls sold.

Leading the overall trade at 7,600gns (€9,316) was the 14-month-old Ember Pablo A091 exhibited by Freddie Davidson from Banbridge in Co Down. A son of HW Main Man V686, his mother Ember Pauline is a daughter of Cheeklaw Edgar and goes back to a long line of Drumcrow females. He will now join the Ardbarron pedigree Angus herd.

Old Glenort Blackbush Z391 was next best at 6,600gns (€8,091) for James Porter. Born in July 2023, this powerful son of Carlhurlie Gentilex S124 goes back to the Blackbird line at Eastfield.

Just two Angus heifers were on offer, topping out at 3,800gns (€4,658) for the yearling heifer Lisnavaragh Pegasus A174 from Graeme Donaghy. Sired by Cheerbrook Profit, she is out of the Rosemead Karona daughter Loughans Pebble V263.

Record breaker

A full clearance was also had in the Hereford ring, as the McMordie family from Co Down achieved the highest price of 6,800gns (€8,336) for Solpoll 1 Braveheart, setting a new breed record in Northern Ireland.

This homozygous polled bull is a son of Fabb 1 Top Prize and Solpoll 1 Starlet V3.

Champion Hereford also went the way of the McMordie family with River-Dale 1 Bravado, a son of Hollybush 1 Thor. Born in July 2023, this full polled bull went on to sell for 4,600gns (€5,639).

Nigel Heatrick had a tremendous day's trading, as he received 6,000gns for Black Water Ziggy and 4,400gns (€5,395) for Black Water Yorkie, two sons of the Irish bred stock bull, Kye Nero.

Shorthorns

Three beef Shorthorn bulls found new homes, averaging 3,367gns (€4,127) and selling to a top price of 3,800gns (€4,658) for Uppermill Bamford sired by Perfection of Skaillhouse and exhibited by James Porter.

