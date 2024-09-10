As the summer show season comes to an end, we take a look at back at some of the winners at Irish Shows Association summer shows around the country.
Commercial champion at Kildysart Show went to John Hickey, Kilcommon, Thurles. He receives the Patrick McNamara cup from judge John Connell, Oldcasle, Co Meath.
Winner of the all-Ireland crossbred ewe lamb championship at Castleblayney Show went to Luke Barnett, Co Donegal. From left: Jim Aiken, judge; Jim Harrison, ISA; Marjory Blackburn, ISA; Ray Brady, ISA president, Paula Loughran, ISA; David Montgomery, chair, Castleblayney Show; Bill Leeman, ISA and Angela Jordan, ISA.
Senior dairy champion at Castleblayney Show went to Carl Colten (left) for his dairy cow and David Buchanan, seen here with the Lakeland Dairies cup.
Winner of the Castleblayney calf of the year competition went to Tateetra and Rathmore Farm for their pedigree Charolais bull. From left: Shane Hynes; Khloe Kingham; Caoimhe McGovern, judge; Sean McGovern, judge; Sean Sherman, judge; Alexander Gillanders, Fane Valley (sponsor); and Jim Harrison, national secretary, ISA.
