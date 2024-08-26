Jadam Lady Sandra X150, Irish Aberdeen Angus all-Ireland champion 2024, exhibited by Enda and Adam Kearney, with judge Seonaid McLaren, Nicole Kearney, John Tait Irish Aberdeen Angus, Stephens Lyons Univet, and Shane Murphy Irish Aberdeen Angus.

Dualla Show in south Tipperary was the venue for this year’s Irish Aberdeen Angus all-Ireland finals.

Judge for the day was Seonaid McLaren from the world famous Netherton Angus herd in Scotland.

Seonaid is the third generation of her family to judge the prestigious event.

Her choice for overall champion made dreams come true for breeders Enda and Adam Kearney from Kilfenora, Co Clare.

Seonaid selected their three-year-old cow Jadam Lady Sandra X150 as intermediate champion, before she went all the way to award her the overall Irish Aberdeen Angus all-Ireland championship.

Lady Sandra is a daughter of the top Canadian sire HF Alcatraz and Blackfield Lady Sandra P531. She was shown alongside her heifer calf Jadam Lady Sandra A166.

The Clare-bred cow is no stranger to success, having won the reserve overall Angus championship in Tullamore in 2022.

Gurtavoher Venice, reserve Irish Aberdeen Angus all-Ireland champion 2024, exhibited by Daragh and Cillian Barlow.

Pushing Lady Sandra all the way to the overall title was Gurtavoher Venice, the property of John Barlow from Co Tipperary.

This rising two-year-old is a son of Clooncarne Pellet and the homebred dam Gurtavoher Naples.

He claimed the reserve intermediate championship before going on to take the reserve overall title.

Corlismore Tomohawk powered his way to clinch the overall senior championship for Albert De Cogan from Co Cork.

A son of Progressive Genetics' HW Farghal and Corlismore P Lady, he turned four years old earlier this year. Tomohawk has been shown successfully in the south of Ireland this summer.

Junior winner

Claiming the overall junior championship was Tara Elliot Eric Z992 exhibited by Malachy Tighe, Co Meath. This September 2023-born bull is a son of the well-known AI sire HF Rebel and Luddenmore Ellen Erica V403.

