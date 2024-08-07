Eamonn , Ann Marie and Thomas Duffy, with handler Joseph Trimble, with the top price lamb from the premier Suffolk sale in Blessington, selling for €7,500. \ Agri Images

The judge for 2024 was Pat Machray, of the renowned Middlemuir flock in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The winner in the shearling ewe class was a Limestone A Maverick-sired ewe, out of a Blackstown dam bred by Michael Hastings, Western flock; with a Muff Paddy-sired ewe from a Kirriemuir dam, from the Loughrynn flock of Coote and Trevor Geelan taking the reserve spot. In the ewe lamb class, it was Susan O’Keeffe’s smart BT Buddy-sired lamb from an Annakisha ewe who claimed the top spot from Gerry Killilea’s Limestone Online-sired lamb from a Solwaybank Ewe, with O’Keeffe claiming female champion.

In the male championship, it was stiff competition, but it was the Shannagh ram of Richard Wilson, who had previously won the recorded class, who emerged as the judge’s favourite, while Philip Lynch’s first prize-winning lamb from the SOI-bred lamb class who took the reserve spot.

The line-up for the supreme champion of the show was an exceptional array of superb sheep, both male and female. Richard Wilson’s male champion was tapped out as supreme champion of the show, while Susan O’Keeffe’s ewe lamb claimed reserve supreme champion.

Sale

A strong entry offered excellent choice for both commercial and pedigree buyers at the recent South of Ireland Premier show and sale. The sales yard was a hum of interest prior to the sale and this translated into a very solid trade, with a clearance rate of almost 85% on the day. Breeders had turned out some quality sheep, with an eagerness from both pedigree and commercial buyers to secure these.

Eamon Duffy’s Kells flock achieved top price on the day of €7,500. This lamb was the leader in a strong pen and is by Kells T-Rex and a Forkins ewe by Solwaybank King Williams. The winning bid came from Ben Lamb, Richill.

Next highest price on the day was €6,500 for a ram lamb from the Western flock of Michael Hastings. This ram lamb was the novice class winner in the previous day’s show and is sired by the 6,500gns Limestone Bugatti and a ewe by Solwaybank Rock Solid.

John Hanly’s ram lamb by Oakbridge Amigo sold for €4,000 to the Bessiebell flock of Jack Smyth. Going back to Ballinatone Showstopper, the lamb is out of a homebred ewe by Oakbridge Oscar.

Richard Wilson of the Shannagh flock saw his supreme champion from Friday’s show, sired by Strathbogie Starman, selling for €3,800 to Norman Robinson, Benrafton.

Also selling for €3,800 was the pen leader from John Doherty, Malinhead. This lamb sired by Crewelands Dancing Brave was reserve male champion at the national championships earlier in the year. The lamb was knocked down jointly to the Shannagh and Castleisle, Limestone and Strahbogie flocks. Completing the trio of lambs selling for €3,800 was another lamb from the Malinhead flock. This good-skinned lamb sold to Micheal Jennings and is sired by Crewelands Dancing Brave, and from a homebred ewe by Malinhead Viking.

The Errigal flock of Seamus Browne enjoyed a strong sale, achieving the next two highest prices. A lamb by The Views Unknown Legend made €3,200 selling to Edward Jeffrey. The following lot made €3,000 by Errigal Bahama Breeze.

As in 2023, the commercial sector proved to be very positive, with SIS rams being in demand. With a large volume of SIS rams available, the commercial trade averaged at €850, with scheme rams being purchased from €550 upwards.

Male and supreme champion from Richard Wilson's Shannagh flock, sold for €3,600. \ Alfie Shaw.