The Irish Limousin Cattle Society has confirmed that it is yet to decide on whether it will include the ICBF €uro-star ratings in its sales catalogue for its upcoming premier sale in Roscrea.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, on Thursday, a spokesperson for the society said that the council has not made a decision on the matter.

This week, the Irish Farmers Journal incorrectly stated that the society would be publishing the star ratings in its sales catalogue. The society will decide in the coming days, after a Council meeting, whether the indices will be published in the catalogue.