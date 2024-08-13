As always, Irish Charolais breeders put on a real spectacle at their national Charolais show in Tullamore last Sunday.

Just over 130 pedigree Charolais cattle descended upon Tullamore looking to claim the prestigious national accolade.

Judging of the Charolais classes was split into two rings, with Andrew Reid from AJR Farms in the UK looking after the females, while Andrew Hornall of Falleninch Charolais in Scotland took care of things in the male ring.

A large crowd watched on as Lisnagre Uno was tapped forward as the national Charolais show champion, having been awarded the senior male calf championship earlier that day.

The property of Jim Geoghegan from Co Westmeath, Uno is a September 2023-born son of the French sire Horace JD and Lisnagre Pio ET. Jim is no stranger to success in Tullamore, having picked up the national title twice before.

Reserve champion

Reserve overall champion came in the form of the senior female calf champion Tubbernadur Utopia, a daughter of the French sire Military and the herd’s top breeding cow Tubbernadur Ohsha ET.

This classy September 2023-born heifer has been on form in the northwest this summer, picking up a string of red rosettes along the way. She was exhibited by breeder Kieran Doddy from Co Sligo.

The day’s overall senior champion was awarded to Goldstar Sephora, exhibited by Martin Ryan from Co Tipperary. This French-bred heifer is a daughter of Phocea and will turn four years old this December.

Martin and family also claimed the junior female calf championship title with Goldstar Vanilla ET, an eight-month-old daughter of the former Paris champion Neptune.

Wrapping up the championships in the Charolais section was Tony Bosquette from Strokestown, Co Roscommon, with Castlenode Val, who was awarded the junior male calf championship.

Val is a February 2024-born son of the French sire Hatenon and Sagesse Precious.

For a full report on Sunday’s national Charolais show, pick up a copy of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.