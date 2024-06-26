Supreme Suffolk champion at the West of Ireland Club finals and interbreed champion at the Corrandulla Show was this shearling ewe from the Inbhear flock of James Cuffe. \ Swarber Photography

Kicking off the proceedings at the West of Ireland Suffolk Breeders Club championships in Corrandulla was the novice ewe lamb class. A stylish ewe lamb presented by new breeder Charlie Bourke of the Connview Flock caught the judge’s eye and she was tapped out as the winner.

In the shearling ewe class, 16 strong gimmers competed, with a superb ewe from the Loughrynn Flock of Coote and Trevor Geelan tapped out for the red rosette. This exceptional, stylish ewe was homebred, sired by Cairness Our Bucks, owned by the Lismurtagh flock, out of a Benrafton ewe sired by Finnvale Frankel.

In the aged ewe class, it was a powerful ewe from the Inbhear flock of James Cuffe which took the top spot. An impressive female championship line-up saw the Loughrynn gimmer claiming the champion sash.

In the males, the novice ram lamb class saw Charlie Bourke emerge as victor with a natural-born brother to the novice ewe lamb winner.

In the shearlings, Michael and Marie Jennings’ Ballygarris flock took the top honours with their super carcased ram Burnview Blueprint.

The aged ram class saw Garth Graham’s Kirriemuir flock saw victory with their Solwaybank Artful Dodger ram.

In the male championship lineup, it was Charlie Bourke’s ram lamb that was tapped out for the red rosette with a stylish ram lamb from the western flock of Michael Hastings, previously placed second in the novice and ram lamb classes, taking the reserve spot.

Judge Patrick O’Keefe saw his supreme champion in his female champion, the Loughrynn shearling, with the Suffolk supreme champion going on to compete in the interbreed competition, clenching supreme champion of the show.