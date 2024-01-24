Nevan McKiernan has announced he is stepping down from his role as secretary of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society (ICCS).

In September 2016, Cavan native McKiernan was appointed ICCS secretary, having previously been employed as the society’s breed development officer.

Nevan stepped into the role with big boots to fill as Nuala Hourihan, who worked with the society for 42 years, stepped into her retirement.

During Nevan's tenure, the society has grown from strength to strength. He showed leadership and enthusiasm and every challenge was an opportunity.

In a statement released by the secretary on Wednesday, Nevan commented: “It has been a great honour to serve as secretary of Europe’s number one beef breed for the past eight years.

“Thankfully, as well as making massive genetic gains, the breed has enjoyed some remarkable highs in recent years, producing numerous record breaking sales.

Decisions

“When making decisions, I have always tried to keep two things in mind - is it good for the members and is it good for the breed? I believe for the most part, it has served me and the society well.

“Finally, I take this opportunity to wish the society and its members the very best in the future. As a great man once said, 'every breed stands second to Charolais',” concluded McKiernan.

We are sure that all Charolais members and those who have worked with Nevan will agree it has been a pleasure to work alongside him and we at the Irish Farmers Journal wish him the very best of luck in the future.