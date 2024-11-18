The Irish Hereford Breed Society have appointed a new breed secretary, Alan Crowe, who will fill the role formerly held by Co Cavan native Louise Callan.

Alan comes from a pedigree and commercial sheep farm in Co Meath and now resides in Co Longford.

He spent the last four years completing a PhD with UCD and Teagasc, where he studied assisted reproductive technologies for cattle breeding.

Previously, he studied agricultural science in UCD and has been involved with the council of the Irish Vendéen Sheep Society for the last six years.

Louise Callan, who departed the position earlier this year, was involved with the society for five years and was the breed secretary for the last three years.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society has over 800 members and with an increase in dairy cow numbers over the last decade, the society has seen an increase in pedigree registrations in that time, with over 5,000 registrations last year.

Speaking on his appointment, Alan said: "I am delighted to take up the role of breed secretary with the Irish Hereford Breed Society.

"With the expansion in the dairy herd there are massive opportunities to develop the breed over the coming years. I am looking forward to working with the council and the breeders, to maximise these opportunities and doing my best to help the breed continue moving in a positive direction."