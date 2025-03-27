Mountfarna Frankie, reserve champion and top-priced bull at €10,000, shown by John and Timmy O'Callaghan, with IHFA chair Avril Helen and judge Jack Walsh. \ Georgia Greenan

It was a lively trade at the Irish Holstein Friesian Association Premier Show and Sale in Kilmallock Mart on Wednesday.

Conducted by auctioneers Denis Barrett in conjunction with Harrison and Hetherington through the MartEye platform, the sale produced an average of €5,800 for 12 bulls sold.

Taking home the highest price of €10,000 was long-established Co Cork breeders John and Timmy O'Callaghan, with Mountfarna Frankie.

A son of Tobermartin Francis and Mountfarna Aladdin Ruth 346 EX 90, Frankie went to the sale ring having been awarded the reserve championship earlier that morning by judge Jack Walsh.

Born in September 2023, this long, powerful bull carries a milk figure of 456kg, an economic breeding index (EBI) of €188 and an eye-cathcing calving figure of 6.3% on heifers. As well as that, he has four generations of EX cows in his back pedigree.

After some stiff ringside and online bidding, he was knocked down to Liam O'Connor.

Radney success

Selling at €7,500 was Radney Rubble, exhibited by Henry O'Keeffe from Charleville, Co Cork.

A son of Glenaboy Special One and Radney Rxo Bella EX 92 5E, Rubble carries an EBI of €208 and a calving figure of 5.9% on heifers. Having the last call on this October 2023-born bull was Tom Mulcahy.

The O'Keeffe family had a fine day's trading, as they received the next-highest price of €7,200 for Radney Brady. He cataloged with a gestation length of -3.65 days, an EBI of €249 and carries a calving ease of figure of 2.9% on cows.

Radney Marino exchanged hands at €6,500, selling to James Luttrell. One of the youngest lots on the day at just over 14 months old, this Velder Starmaker son carries an EBI of €275 and a gestation length of -2.85 days.

Radney King received an honorable mention and sold for €5,800, shown by Henry O'Keeffe with judge Jack Walshe, IHFA chair Avril Helen and Laurence Feeney IHFA. \ Georgia Greenan

Radney King capped off a fantastic day for the O'Keeffes, as he claimed an honorable mention in the pre-sale show and went on to sell for €5,800. Born in September 2023, this Mylawn Fintan son carries an EBI of €203.

Monamore trio

James Kelly made the long journey from Drogheda, Co Louth, worthwhile, when he sold three bulls for an average of €6,666. Leading his consignment at €7,000 was Monamore Earlymarch sired by Westcoast Midmarch.

In the female section, Emerald Mooi Twizzle sold for the highest price of €4,800 from the herd of Paul Feeney, Co Meath.

Bred in Co Limerick by Donal Neville, this rising two-year-old is a daughter of Mr Aija Mirand Mooi-Et and comes from the renowned Twizzle cow family at Hallow.

Overall, 70% of the heifers on offer sold for an average of €2,972.

Pick up a copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal to read the full report from the sale.