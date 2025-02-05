This year, the FBD National Hall of Fame Awards will be celebrating 21 years acknowledging personnel from the bovine, equine and ovine industries in Ireland, who have given outstanding service, dedication and commitment in promoting their various breeds over the years.
Breed societies have been asked to submit their nominee’s name and profile, complete with a photograph, to organisers Michael and Oliver Flanagan, before 21 March.
This year’s awards ceremony and banquet will be held on Sunday 4 May at the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone.
