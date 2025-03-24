All roads led to Central Auctions, Roscrea, on Saturday for the Irish Limousin Cattle Society's Premier Show and Sale of bulls, where 64 bulls were cataloged.

The highlight of the day came when John and Martina Browne from Granard in Co Longford sold their 16-month-old bull Cartronfree Unbelievable ET for a staggering €26,700.

Sired by Pabo Rocknroll, his mother Ampertaine Odell was purchased for 13,000gns at Carlisle and comes from a proven cow family at the highly regarded Ampertaine herd.

He cataloged with a five-star terminal index of €140 and a massive beef sub-index of €205. After marathon bidding, auctioneer George Chandler knocked him down to Dovea Genetics for its AI stud.

Cartronfree Unbelievable ET selling for €26,700

Next best at €12,200 was the overall senior champion Lisna Unique from the herd of Dermot Shaughnessy based in Co Galway. This stylish August 2023-born bull is a son of Ampertaine Elgin and an Ampertaine Gigolo-bred dam. He cataloged with a four-star replacement index of €118 and went to auction carrying one copy of both the F94L and Q204X genes.

Lisna Unique selling for €12,200

A bid of €8,600 secured Drombanny Ulm exhibited by Patrick Sheahan from Co Limerick. A first-prizewinner in his class, this high-index bull offered a page full of stars, along with breed average calving figures on beef cows and heifers.

Lisna Unique, overall senior champion, which sold for €12,200. \ Tricia Kennedy

Trading at €8,000 was the reserve senior champion Templequain Unbelievable, brought out by Brendan O'Shea from Co Laois. Sired by Gamin, this October 2023-born bull goes back to a homebred dam by Templequain Kel. He displayed a five-star terminal index of €175, as well as a carcase weight figure of +35kg.

Not far behind at €7,800 was Knockcoolkeare Unstopabull ET, exhibited by Michael Roche from Co Limerick. This star-studded bull is a son of Ampertaine Foreman and an Ampertaine Commander-bred cow, going back to a long line of Castleview females.

Knockcoolkeare Unstopabull ET selling for €7,800

Pick up a copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal to read the full report from the sale in Roscrea.