On Saturday 1 March 2025, the Pedigree Cattle Breeders Council of Ireland will hold its fourth annual all-star awards at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Each breed society has nominated the breeder or animal they believe best represented their breed in 2024.

Some animals are chosen based on show or sale success, while others are selected on indices or lifelong dedication to their breed.

Fifteen breed societies will be in attendance on the night in Portlaoise, with special guest Damien O’Reilly from the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) on hand to make the presentations.

A gala dinner will take place at 7.30pm, followed by the presentation of awards to all recipients.