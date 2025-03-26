Country Crest Brooks HH, which sold for the highest price of €8,600, shown by Oisin Cassidy and Niall Maguire. \ Tricia Kennedy

Trade was on fire at the Irish Hereford Breed Society’s first sale of the year at Golden Vale Mart in Tullamore on Saturday. It has been reported as one of the best Hereford sales for some time, with a sale average of €5,039 for 23 bulls sold.

Although the clearance was down on the same sale in 2024, the average sale price was up €1,073. Demand was driven by pedigree breeders who came out in force to secure future stock bulls.

Taking the top price of the day was the second-prizewinning bull, Country Crest Brooks HH, exhibited by Gabriel Hoey from Co Dublin. Sired by Coralstown Hurricane and out of Ballyaville Jen, this October 2023-born bull went to sale having claimed a number of red rosettes on the show scene last summer. Full horned and breed average for most traits, Brooks caught the eye of Ciaran Kerr, who secured him at €8,600 for his pedigree herd based in Northern Ireland.

Balleen duo

Next best at €7,500 was Balleen Thunderstruck from the herd of Tom Brennan in Co Kilkenny. A first-prizewinner in his class, Thunderstruck is a son of the herd’s stock bull Ballinveney United 2, while his mother is a homebred daughter of Balleen Achiever. He cataloged with a five star replacement index of €124 and a beef sub-index of €102. Snapping this one up were Robert and Edwin Jones for their Keenagh Pedigree herd based in Co Longford.

Hot on his heels was his stable mate and the reserve overall champion, Balleen Some Machine, who went under the hammer at €7,400. Born in October 2023, he is another son of Ballinveney United 2, this time going back to a Towra Brilliant-bred dam.

Once again, stars were in abundance, as he displayed a DBI of €120 and a beef sub-index of €117. He will now join Dovea Genetics AI stud in Co Tipperary.

Heterozygous polled

Two bulls traded at €7,200. The first to do so was the July 2023-born bull Corlismorepoll 1 Fortunate 246 from the herd of Sean McKiernan in Co Cavan.

A first-prizewinner in his class, this heterozygous polled bull is sired by Corlismorepoll 1 Declan 173 and out of the Corlismore General 700 daughter, Boycefield Louisa 32nd. Dark in colour, he offered a five-star DBI of €117, as well as a five-star terminal index of €79 and was the pick of Vincent Kelly from Co Monaghan.

Also hitting €7,200 was the youngest bull on the day Moyclare Xzander HH, brought out by Co Offaly breeder Michael Molloy. Sired by the impressive Caislean Jake, this 13-month-old bull is full horned and displayed a nice balance of indices, which included a five-star carcase weight figure of +14.6kg which coincided with a DBI of €132. He was purchased by a herd in Co Cork.

Ardmulchan

Selling at €7,000 was Ardmulchan Vesuvius HH, the property of Philip and Catherine Smyth from Co Meath. This rangy full-horned bull is a son of Ballinveney Tiger and the Grianan Emperor daughter Ardmulchan Clover 619, which comes from the herds prolific Clover cow family. Born in July 2023, he displayed below average calving figures across beef and dairy, and sold to Knockersally Farms in Co Westmeath.

Glenn Jacob from Co Wexford secured Clooncullane Magic 544 HH for his pedigree herd based in Co Wexford at €5,600. Exhibited by Coman Neary from Co Roscommon, this full-horned bull is a son of Trillick George, going back to a homebred dam by Cill Cormaic Kasper. A second prize winner in his class, he offered one of the highest replacement index’s in the catalogue at €131.

Five-star bull

Co Westmeath breeder Hugh Murray received a call of €5,500 for his July 2023 born bull Shiloh-Farm Jewel PH from a dairy farmer in Co Galway. This heterozygous polled bull is a son of Corlismore Cormac 076 and carries a five-star terminal index of €87 as well as a five-star DBI of €125.

Judge Brian Clarke awarded the overall champion to Kye Ranger 034 shown by Co Roscommon breeder Padraig McGrath. This powerful bull did not meet his reserve and returned home unsold.

Balleen Thunderstruck, which sold for €7,500. \ Tricia Kennedy

Balleen Some Machine, which sold for €7,400, shown by Michael Barrett with Tom Brennan \ Tricia Kennedy

Corlismorepoll 1 Fortunate 246, which sold for €7,200, shown by Gary McKiernan and Bobby Gould. \ Tricia Kennedy