Rutland Unforgettable, which sold for the highest price of €11,000, shown by Paul Fahy, with breeder Noel Ruttledge. \ Alfie Shaw

One breed that has enjoyed a terrific year of sales is the Limousin, with some mouthwatering averages achieved at society sales this spring.

On Saturday 3 May, the society held its May Premier Show of males and females at Central Auctions, Roscrea.

Once again demand was fierce, with 93% of the 27 bulls on offer selling to an average of €5,916.

Topping that trade at €11,000 was the Keltic Rembrandt son Rutland Unforgettable. Exhibited by Noel Ruttledge from Co Mayo, this 17-month-old bull is out of the Queenshead Altea daughter Rutland Jess, going back to the great Ampertaine Commander.

Having placed second in his class, he went to auction with a five-star replacement index of €136 and a massive beef sub-index of €181. Having the final call on this double F94L carrier was a farmer from Co Clare.

Northern judge

Taking the reserve championship in the pre-sale show under judge Sam Coleman from Northern Ireland was Liss Victor, exhibited by Martin Doherty from Co Donegal.

A son of Kaprico Eravelle and the Ronick Hawk daughter Liss Nina ET, this January 2024-born bull had stars to burn, displaying five stars across terminal, replacement and dairy beef. He was acquired by a Wicklow-based suckler farmer at €8,600.

Liss Victor, reserve champion which sold for €8,600. \ Alfie Shaw

Hitting €7,500 was Brickhill Viceroy, a son of Ampertaine Metric and exhibited by Co Clare breeder Michael McInerney.

His dam Brickhill Seoda is a daughter of Tomschoice Lexicon and the prolific breeding cow Brickhill Jade ET. Viceroy carries five stars across most traits, as well as two copies of the F94L gene and was purchased by a Galway-based suckler farmer.

Carrefour Umpire was next best at €7,400 for John Kenny from Co Offaly. A maternal brother to Carrefour Turbo, who was champion at the Premier Sale in October 2023, this August 2023-born bull is a son of Ampertaine Commander and the Wilodge Cerberus-bred cow Carrefour Madonna.

Carrying two copies of the F94L gene and a five-star terminal index of €144, he was the choice lot of a farmer from Co Down.

Overall champion

Winning the overall championship was the Plumtree Fantastic son Ballyline Van, bred in Co Roscommon by Bertie Mannion. His dam Ballyline Rula is a daughter of Mereside Godolphin, going back to Wilodge Cerberus.

One of the younger lots on the day at just 15 months old, the champion had a four-star replacement index of €122, as well as below-average calving figures and found a new home in Co Galway at €6,700.

Co Roscommon breeder Kevin Graham received €6,500 for his third-prizewinner Liverpool Ultimate. A son of Hector Gd, Ultimate's dam Liverpool Nadia is a daughter of Kaprico Eravelle and has previously produced high sellers and champions at the society's premier sale.

A carrier of the F94L and NT821 genes, he offered buyers a nice spread of indices and was the pick of a Roscommon-based farmer.

Just one of the four females presented for sale traded on the day, selling at €4,500. She came in the form of Bremore Unique, the property of Paul and Sylvia Flynn from Co Dublin. This November 2023-born heifer is a daughter of Aultside Hulk and went to sale carrying two copies of the profit gene.

