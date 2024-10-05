Pauline Duval with River, the overall male champion Salers at this yaer's Sommet de l'Èlevage.

A record-breaking 120,000 visitors attended the Sommet de l'Èlevage event this year, with many Irish companies showcasing their products, including Malone Farm Machinery, M-Tec Engineering, Dromone Engineering, Murphy Precast, and Abbey Machinery.

Situated on the outskirts of Clermont Ferrand in the middle of France, the show attracts visitors from all over the world every year. Visitors come to interact with other industry enthusiasts, with the possibility of making new business connections.

The four-day event is a hub of activity, ranging from livestock shows, farm walks, factory visits, machinery exhibitions, culinary demonstrations, and much more.

Usually, the show attracts 2,000 head of livestock. However, due to a significant reduction in sheep numbers as a result of Bluetongue restrictions, this year’s event had about 1,400 head of livestock on show. The main attraction was the National Salers Show, which brought together over 400 of France’s best Salers cattle.

Judging of the Salers National Show at this year's sommet.

It was a special week for Salers breeders, Gaec Duval Claude and family, who won both the overall male and female championships - an incredible accomplishment for the herd based in Valette, just south of Clermont Ferrand.

Male championship

Taking the overall male championship was their senior bull, River, a son of Nicky, which was Concours General at Paris in 2022 and 2023. Nicky is also the sire of the overall female champion, Relève, which took top spot in what was a spectacular line up of females.

Charolais cattle on display at the sommet.

Another breed that put on a strong display on home turf was the Charolais. Just over 60 Charolais cattle attended the show, with some big names in attendance. Lifting the overall female championship was Gaec Micaud’s show cow, Petale.

Well-known stock bull

This 2018-born cow which was shown with her heifer calf at foot is a daughter of the herd’s well-known stock bull, Nevers, the semen of which is available in Ireland. Overall male champion in the Charolais ring went the way of the rising five-year-old, Ringostarr, exhibited by Juniet Laboisse Lea.

Not to be out done by their French counterparts, the Limousin breed also put on quite the show. Overall female champion in the Limousin section was awarded to Gaec Camus and family, with Petale RR. Her stable mate and the herd's stock bull, Reliquat RJ, went on to win the overall male championship, capping of a fantastic day for the Arnac-la-Poste based herd.

Lines of Dairy cows at this year's Sommet De l'Èlevage.

As expected, there was a much smaller show of the more traditional British breeds, with approximately 20 Aberdeen Angus and Hereford cattle cataloged. It must also be said there was a spectacular display of dairy cattle, everything from Normande to Jersey and Montbeliarde.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.