Gigginstown Enoughofthat Z804, which sold for the highest price of €7,750. \ Tricia Kennedy

A massive crowd attended Michael O'Leary's annual sale of Angus cattle at Gigginstown House, Co Westmeath, on Saturday 19 April.

Over the years, Gigginstown has invested heavily in the best of Angus genetics from all over the world, and on Saturday, it certainly paid dividends.

Ringside space was at a minimum, as buyers tried hard to secure some of the top-class bulls and heifers on offer.

A full clearance was achieved for the 22 bulls on offer, with the average price settling at €5,323.

Leading the trade and selling for the highest price of €7,750 was one of the younger lots on the day, Gigginstown Enoughofthat Z804. Born in October 2023, this well-made bull is a son of Drumcrow Twenty Twenty and the Aughnamona Nando daughter, Gigginstown Eurobird W102. He offered buyers a nice spread of indices, including a replacement index of €125.

Trading at €7,450 was one of two red bulls in the sale, Gigginstown Red Apostle Z654.

One of the older lots on the day at 26 months old, he is a son of Gigginstown Red Blackjack V004 and the Rosemead Karona J957 daughter, Gigginstown Anotherkarona T616.

Gigginstown Red Apostle Z654 which sold for €7,450. \ Tricia Kennedy

He displayed below breed average calving figures as well as a five-star dairy beef index (DBI) of €140 and a five-star replacement index of €130.

Gigginstown Thunder&Roses Z759 and Gigginstown Bronco both went under the hammer at €7,300. These two big powerful bulls are sons of Stouphill Master Prince and out of daughters of Liss Maxy.

Born in September 2023, both bulls carry five-star DBIs along with five-star terminal indexes within the Angus breed.

Next best in bulls was Gigginstown W Outlaw at €6,700. This classy September 2023 born bull is a son of Drumcrow Twenty Twenty and the HF Rebel 53Y daughter, Tara Teardrop ET.

He carries a five-star replacement index of €154 and below breed average calving figures on beef cows and heifers.

Heifers

Trade was just as strong for the females on offer, with the 14 in-calf heifers averaging €4,900.

Topping the trade in the females was Gigginstown Kim Rocket Z745, a September 2023-born daughter of Liss Martin W951. Carrying a two-star replacement index within breed, this stylish young heifer has a carcase weight figure of +15.2kg and sold in-calf to Gigginstown Lord Belvin Z677.

Gigginstown Kim Rocket Z745 which sold for €6,800. \ A Moore Media

Not far behind at €6,550 was Gigginstown Rose Erica Z800, an October 2023-born daughter of Drumcrow Twenty Twenty. She displayed a three-star replacement index within breed alongside a terminal index value of €107 and sold in-calf to Lemonfield Pragmatic Z163.

Maiden heifers averaged €4,430 and peaked at €5,050 for Gigginstown Tribal Kim A877. This flashy 15-month-old heifer is sired by Mogeely Dram and out of the Luddenmore Kingkong daughter, Gigginstown Torygraph.

For a full report from the sale in Gigginstown pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal.