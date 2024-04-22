The top priced bull hit €7,000 at the Gigginstown sale at the weekend.

Gigginstown House Angus Sale took place last Saturday 20 April at Fennor Farm outside Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The sun attracted a good ringside attendance, and an even better presence online, with many farmers taking advantage of the good day to get work done on farm, but still managing to bid online.

There was a complete clearance, with five maiden heifers, 13 in-calf heifers and 24 bulls going under the hammer.

The auction was carried out by Ballyjamesduff Co-op Livestock Mart manager John Tevlin who said: “There was something to suit everybody's pocket with bulls selling from €3,000 up and averaging just under €4,000.

"Bidders came from right across the country from Cork to Northern Ireland, with most of the stock staying south of the border.”

The top price on the day went to the November 2022-born Gigginstown Pirate Boss Y618. Sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg, the five-star bull was out of Cheeklaw Polly. With a Dairy Beef Index (DBI) of €130, replacement index of €135 and terminal index of €86, the bull sold for €7,000.

Next best on the day was Gigginstown Turbo Charged Y546, which went for €5,100. The September 2022-born bull was sired by Birches Lord Jacob and bred from Gigginstown House Tall Order.

Two bulls went for €4,700- Gigginstown Elbo Max Y549 and Gigginstown Ebony Jake Y575, both four-star bulls. With a DBI of €142, replacement index of €122 and terminal index of €108, Elbo Max was sired by Lana Elber and out of Gigginstown Evolution dam. Ebony Jake had a DBI of €111 and replacement and terminal index of €121.

Heifers

September 2022-born Gigginstown Red Gammereva Y548 topped the heifer sales on Saturday. Four and a half months in-calf to Coolderry Red Uncle Buck, the five-star heifer had a DBI of €160. Sired by Corbetstown Red Evan and out of Rathmooeny Girl, the heifer made €5,800 on the day.

The next in-calf heifer to top the sales was Gigginstown The Revolver Y578. The five-star 18-month-old heifer out of Gigginstown Tribal Secret and sired by Luddenmore Kingkong, had a DBI of €156 and sold for €4,800.

Five maiden heifers went through the ring with the top seller being Gigginstown Lady Eve Y628. The December 2022-born heifer had a DBI of €148 and a replacement index of €177. Sired by Steil Theodore and out of Tomriland Lady Eve, the five-star heifer sold for €5,100.

Gigginstown Red Lady J Y584 born in October 2022 was the next top seller out of the maiden heifers. With a DBI of €145, the five-star heifer made €5,000.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after the sale, farm owner Michael O’Leary said that he was “very happy” with the sale.

“Given the spring season, prices were better than we expected and a bit back on last year,” which he acknowledged was an “exceptional year”.

“I think people that were here on the day got a bit of value. We’d be lost without the online sale; people can’t take the day off to come here.”

When asked about future plans for the farm he said: “We’ll keep buying in quality. We have nice calves on the ground by the Shadwell stock, and next year we will have the first of these stock in the sale.”

O’Leary also expressed frustration over the changing of the ICBF star ratings which took place late in 2023, saying that “messing with the system undermines confidence. We can all work within the system. Breeders need confidence and consistency.”