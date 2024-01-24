The British Blue Cattle Society returned to Borderway Mart in Carlisle on Friday, 19 January, for its annual January sale, which saw just 18 bulls and 10 heifers go under the hammer.

The lots on offer were highly sought after and boasted the best of what British Blue has to offer – power, muscle, style and quality.

Messrs Alan and Graham Coates from Stainforth took the plaudits at Friday’s sale, when their March 2022-born bull Greystone Sheriff sold for the top price of 14,000gns (€15,545.50). The stylish dark blue, roan bull was sired by Bandit Van Het Lindeveld and bred by a homebred Greystone Governor dam, Greystone Next.

Kevin Watret of the Solway herd in Annan also had an incredible day in the show and sales ring in Carlisle, which kicked off with his February 2022-born bull, Solway View Storm, securing the male championship and later, the overall championship in the pre-sale show. The black-and-white bull was sired by the notorious Dafydd D’Ochain and was bred from the triple crown-winning (Balmoral, Royal Highland and Royal Welsh Shows) dam, Solway View Kesha. Kesha has already bred bulls to 27,000gns (€29,980.61) and females to 11,000gns (€12,214.32), so it was no surprise that Storm turned the tide in Carlisle on Friday, when the hammer fell for the show champion at 12,000gns (€13,324.71).

Male champion and overall champion, Solway View Storm sold for 12,000gns (€13,324.71). \ Wayne Hutchinson

The Solway herd didn’t let its success end there, as just two lots later, its March 2022-born bull, Solway View Scobby Doo ET was one of three bulls to secure the next highest price of 10,000gns (€11,103.93) on the day.

Scobby Doo was sired by Bedgebury Flat Out and was bred from another homebred dam, Solway View Katie, and was described by Kevin as “one of the best breeding cows in the country” ahead of Friday’s sale.

Also securing 10,000gns on the day was R an M Paterson, with their May 2022-born bull, Auchenlay Somerled. The light blue roan bull was sired by Mountjoy Utopia and was bred from the homebred Auchenlay Nippy Sweetie.

The second lot to secure this sum was A and C S Comrie from Stonebyres, with their May 2022-born bull, Stonebyres Samson.

Sired by the homebred Stonebyres Ninja, a Lukeroyal Kracker son, Samson was bred from a Stonebyres Gem dam and had a hugely successful show career in 2023.

The female lots topped with a double from the Clifftown herd of DS Townend. A price of 4,500gns (€4,996.76) secured Clifftown Starburst, a July 2022-born heifer, sired by the renowned Dafydd D’Ochain out of the homebred Clifftown Ladyluck; while 4,200gns (€4,663.65) secured her full sister, Clifftown Sweet Cheeks. Despite being a relatively small sale, the lots on offer met a 100% clearance rate, while the whole sale averaged £7,440 (€8,674.39), up £510 (€594.62) on the same sale last year.