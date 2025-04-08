There was a bumper entry of just over 50 working dogs available for sale at the recent CCM Skipton Auction Mart’s spring working sheepdog sale. The entries came from right across England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

It was a well-bred rising two-year-old black, white and mottled dog called Jim that topped the sale selling for £9,000 (€10,491). Jim was brought to sale by young southwest Wales handler and triallist, Llion Harries. Jim was sired by the much-admired Jock, that had a very successful trialling career, winning an English Nursery, English National and an International Supreme Championship.

Jim pulled in avid interest from online before he fell to a Canadian buyer, Campbell Forsyth, of Eriksdale, located in the Interlake Region of central Manitoba, some 118km north of Winnipeg.

Taking the next best price of £6,700 (€7,809) in the trained section was Syfnny Sal from well-known trainer Kevin Evans from Brecon. This November 2023-born bitch was Kevin’s Welsh Nursery Champion. The champion bitch was purchased by American buyer, Dr Karen Thompson, of New Kent, Virginia, a retired theologian who has been working, training and breeding Border Collies for over 40 years. She has also served on the board of directors of the American Border Collie Association.

It was another fully trained dog named Kemi Moss from Evans that sold for £5,400 (€6,294). The black and white two-year-old was sired by Mick, owned by Donegal man Alistair Lyttle and out of Evan’s bitch Kemi Nan, a daughter of his European Nursery Champion and dual Welsh and International Brace Champion, Derwen Doug and granddaughter of Tanhill Glen, also a litter sister of 2024 supreme champion Kemi Jack. Moss will also head to America to Dr Thompson.

The Scottish consignment was topped by Neil Sutherland’s leading dog Benji that sold for £5,000 (€5,829). Benji represented north Scotland in the nursery final this winter having gained many first placings throughout the season. This young dog with lots of potential was sired by TA O’Sullivan’s Mac and was picked up by an undisclosed Welsh purchaser.

The top-priced Irish dog was Sherlockstown Davy from Eamonn Egan from Ballinasloe, Co Galway. The November 2022-born dog was sired by M O’Malley’s 2023 Irish National champion and he sold for £3,200 (€3,729).

Fully trained dogs where highly sought after selling from 2,400gns (€2,937) to 9,000gns (€10,491) and achieving the highest average of £4,422 (€5,154). Fully trained bitches where slightly behind selling form 1,000gns (€1,224) to 6,700gns (€7,809) an averaging £3,413 (€3,978).

Top-priced dog, Jim, that sold for £9,000 (€10,491).

Part-broken dogs

The top call of £7,500 (€8,738) in the part-broken section went to a handy October 2023-born dog named Glen. Glen was the property of Emma Jane from Derwent, in the Derbyshire Peak District. The smart dog was sired by Ricky Hutchinson’s Jonah, another multiple trial-winning stud dog. The young dog was sold to A Cotswold from Chipping Norton.

It was a family affair in the part broken section, with Emma’s partner David Wood taking the next best price of £5,100 (€5,943) for his 12-month-old black-and-white bitch, Lin.

Lin was also sired by Jonah and she sold to regular buyer John Atkinson from Escrick, York. Kevin Evans also had a consignment of two, part-broken dogs.

The first was Hilltop Steel a November 2023-born, slate blue and tan dog. Steel was sired by Kemi Jack and was out of Natalie Matthew’s bitch Astra Floss. Placing the winning bid of £3,700 (€4,311) was Dutchman Martin Reitsma.

Kevin’s second part-broken dog was Kemi Cass, the youngest of his consignment at just 11 months old. This young bitch with huge potential was sired by Thornbury Max, the south Wales nursery champion and reserve Wales nursery champion. The daughter of the £6,000 Kemi Joy went on to sell for £3,000 (€3,495) and will head to Newcastle-upon-Tyne with purchasers R and TN Postlethwaite.

Part-broken dogs ranged in price from 700gns (€857) to 7,500gns (€8,738) and averaged £2,685 (€3,128), partly broken bitches sold from 550gns (€673) to 5,100gns (€5,943) and they averaged £2,586 (€3,013).

Kemi Moss that sold for £5,400 (€6,294). \ SMH Photography

Glen sold for £7,500 (€8,738).

Unbroken dogs

Topping the unbroken section selling for £1,200 (€1,398) was a six-month-old pup from Nicola Lock, coming from Co Mayo.

This flashy black and tan pup named Sue was sired by KG Gambles dog Ballyglass Dug, that has been consistently producing quality, young, nursery types. Sue was picked up by Donegal man John McLoone.

Unbroken dogs sold from 450gns (€551) to 700gns (€857) and averaged £604 (€704), while unbroken bitches sold from 600gns (€735) to 1,200gns (€1,469) and averaged £840 (€979).

Lin sold for £5,100 (€5,943).