Belgian Blue bulls sold to a top price of 18,000gns at the British Blue Cattle Society’s special January sale at Borderway Mart in Carlisle, as 26 bulls sold to an average of £7,288, completing a clearance of 85%. A total of six bulls sold for five-figure sums.

The sale leader came in the form of Pendle Tiger from the Hartley family, Nelson, Lancashire. Born in March 2023, this dark roan, naturally born bull won the reserve male and reserve overall champion in the pre-sale show, which was judged by Martin Grayshon.

Successfully shown last summer, Tiger is sired by Hallfield Panther and out of the home-bred dam, Pendle Ocus, a daughter of Newton Blues Chico. After a marathon of bidding, he was knocked down to Ian Wainwright, Todhall, Cupar.

Faughanvale Tornado ET, which sold for 16,000gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

Northern Ireland-bred bull

Selling for 16,000gns was the third prize-winner Faughanvale Tornado ET exhibited by the McGuinness family from Northern Ireland. A son of the easy-calving sire Drybarrows Cawdale, and out of the 2019 Balmoral Show champion, Castletrench Delia ET, this January 2023-born bull sold to commercial calf producer Frank Page, Elkington, Northampton.

The Walker family from Dunsop Bridge in Lancashire averaged 13,000gns for their pair of bulls. Leading their charge was Brennand Thunder, which sold for 14,000gns to J Carr from Camphill Farm in Hexham. A son of Maes Owain and out of Brennand Ola, this 20-month-old bull stood second in its class to the supreme champion.

Their second offering, Brennand Tetleys, which went under the hammer at 12,000gns, is sired by Blak Du Baty D’Eprave and is out of the Dragon Blues Champ daughter, Brennand Gin. He was purchased by J A Cruickshank, Longmorn, Elgin.

Brennand Thunder, which sold for 14,000gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

Male champion

The other bull at 12,000gns was the day’s supreme champion, Solway View Taran ET, brought out by Maulscastle Farming based in Dumfries. Turned out by stockman Ali Jackson, this 21-month-old bull is the result of a flush between the Irish bred Boherard Overdose and Solway View Katie. He sold to Jonathan Hall, Longnor, Derbyshire.

The final bull to hit five figures was Tipladys Tonka from Richard Tiplady, which sold for 10,000gns. Sired by Black N Blue Diesel and out of the home-bred dam, Tipladys Nikita, this April 2023-born bull was knocked down to R MacKenzie & Sons from Inverness.

Solway View Taran ET, overall champion which sold for 12,000gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson

Females

Faughanvale Taylor ET, shown by the Mc Guinness family from Northern Ireland, claimed the female championship, before realising the joint highest price of 6,500gns in the sale ring. This powerful heifer is sired by Blak Du Baty D’Eprave and out of Faughanvale Ellen. Wrapping her up was Gary Bell, Haas Side Farm, Lockerbie. Also trading at 6,500gns was the reserve female champion, Solway View Toffee ET, brought out by Maulscastle Farming. Sired by Moderato de l’Empereur and out of the top donor cow, Solway View Katie. Toffee sold to an undisclosed buyer.