Lahinch Vincent which sold for the highest price of €16,100. \ Chloe Goggins Photography

Customers were plentiful for the top-end bulls at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society's Premier Show and Sale at Elphin Mart on Saturday, as 75% of the bulls in the yard sold for an average of €5,928.

It was a similar story for the females, as 59% of the heifers on offer sold for an average of €5,590.

A total of 65 bulls and 17 heifers were presented for sale, as auctioneers Tom Cox and Rodney Windrum shared the rostrum.

There was a strong export demand, as both the highest-priced bull and highest-priced heifer went for export.

Sale leader

Achieving the highest price at €16,100 was the overall junior male champion Lahinch Vincent, exhibited by Oliver Connolly from Co Mayo.

This impressive 14-month-old bull is a son of the French sire Leopard, whose semen was imported by the society in 2022.

On his mother's side, Vincent goes back to Prime Roberto and one of the breed favorites Oldstone Egbert.

Despite being low on indices - carrying a one-star replacement index of €1 and a one-star terminal index of €106 within breed - the Mayo-bred bull attracted bids from all corners of the ring, before selling to a Scottish farmer who runs 450 Salers cows.

Selling for the second-highest price of €12,700 was the overall female champion Crossane4 Victorious ET, brought out by the McGovern family from Fivemilebourne, Co Leitrim.

Crossane4 Victorious ET which sold for €12,700. \ Tricia Kennedy

Sired by Goldstar Echo and out of Portnason Hermione, this stylish January 2024-born heifer is a full sister to the junior champion from last year's Premier Sale Crossane4 Unique ET.

Carrying one copy of the Q204X gene and a five-star terminal index of €149, she was purchased by Richard Beattie from Northern Ireland.

Reserve junior male champion

Michael Grant made the long journey from Buncrana, Co Donegal, worthwhile as he claimed the reserve junior male championship with Maghermore Viking ET, which went on to sell for €11,600.

Born in January 2024, this classy young bull displayed all the characteristics of his sire Pirate, while his mother is a daughter of the great CF52. He will stay in the Forgotten County with suckler farmer Desmond Graham.

Maghermore Viking ET which sold for €11,600, shown by Michael Grant senior and junior, with young Tommy Grant.

A call of €10,800 secured the reserve intermediate champion Tullaghan Ultan for Martin McBreen from Co Fermanagh.

Bred in Co Leitrim by Michael Daly, this powerful November 2023-born bull is a son of the popular French sire Ocean, while his mother Tullaghan Pearl ET is a daughter of none other than CF52.

A total of four bulls sold for €10,000 or more - and the last bull to do so was Firoda Valentino ET, bred by Seamus Nolan in Co Kilkenny.

Just 13 months old, Valentino is a son of Neptune and picked up a red rosette in the pe-sale show under judge James Nisbet, who runs a large commercial and pedigree herd in Scotland.

For a full report from Saturday's sale, pick up a copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal.