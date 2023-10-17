John Clarke from the Shorthorn Marketing Company told the Irish Farmers Journal, “We were delighted with the successful outcome of the sale. Buyers were definitely in the market for top quality Beef Shorthorn females with good €uroStar figures.”

On Saturday 14 October, the Shorthorn Marketing Company held a very impressive sale of Shorthorn and Shorthorn-cross cattle in Roscrea Mart.

This sale incorporated a production sale of the Raheenadeeragh Herd. There was a strong trade for the lots on offer, which were presented on the day as both pedigree-registered and Shorthorn-cross.

The top price animal on the day was an in-calf heifer from the herd of Michael Roche. The heifer was sired by Napoleon of Upsall (SH6658) and sold for €2,800.

The greatest interest was reserved for the Doon Jupiter (SH4929)-sired weanlings that were part of the Raheenadeeragh production sale. There was huge demand for these weanlings with the top price of €2,500 on the day for the December 2022-born Raheenadeeragh Star 4, which equated to €6.58/kg.

There was a 100% clearance of the in-calf heifers that were offered as part of the production sale.

Other notable prices included €2,300 for Raheenadeeragh Charlotte 2 (€6.48/kg), €2,280 for Raheenadeeragh Lou Lou 2 (€7.48/kg), and €1,720 for Raheenadeeragh Una 5 (€6.49/kg).

Con Sweeney received €2,130 (€5.01/kg) and€1,940 (€4.00/kg) for his Shorthorn-cross heifers. A Beef Shorthorn and Simmental-cross weanling attracted a bid of €1,340.

John Clarke from the Shorthorn Marketing Company told the Irish Farmers Journal: “We were delighted with the successful outcome of the sale. Buyers were definitely in the market for top-quality Beef Shorthorn females with good €uroStar figures.”