On Saturday 14 October, the Shorthorn Marketing Company held a very impressive sale of Shorthorn and Shorthorn-cross cattle in Roscrea Mart.
This sale incorporated a production sale of the Raheenadeeragh Herd. There was a strong trade for the lots on offer, which were presented on the day as both pedigree-registered and Shorthorn-cross.
The top price animal on the day was an in-calf heifer from the herd of Michael Roche. The heifer was sired by Napoleon of Upsall (SH6658) and sold for €2,800.
The greatest interest was reserved for the Doon Jupiter (SH4929)-sired weanlings that were part of the Raheenadeeragh production sale. There was huge demand for these weanlings with the top price of €2,500 on the day for the December 2022-born Raheenadeeragh Star 4, which equated to €6.58/kg.
There was a 100% clearance of the in-calf heifers that were offered as part of the production sale.
Other notable prices included €2,300 for Raheenadeeragh Charlotte 2 (€6.48/kg), €2,280 for Raheenadeeragh Lou Lou 2 (€7.48/kg), and €1,720 for Raheenadeeragh Una 5 (€6.49/kg).
Con Sweeney received €2,130 (€5.01/kg) and€1,940 (€4.00/kg) for his Shorthorn-cross heifers. A Beef Shorthorn and Simmental-cross weanling attracted a bid of €1,340.
John Clarke from the Shorthorn Marketing Company told the Irish Farmers Journal: “We were delighted with the successful outcome of the sale. Buyers were definitely in the market for top-quality Beef Shorthorn females with good €uroStar figures.”
