Building on the success of its inaugural sale in 2022, the West of Ireland Registered Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders’ Club has organised a sale of over 60 females from some of the top bloodlines in the UK and Ireland.

The sale will take place in Athenry Mart on Friday 3 November at 7pm.

With a 100% clearance rate on shearling ewes in 2022, interest was high, with strong prices recorded for lots.

A spokesperson for the society said: "For over 50 years, the club has been leading the way in pedigree Suffolk breeding in the west of Ireland.

"Founded in 1971, club breeders have always sought to enhance the breeding lines of their flocks to produce premium quality Suffolk sheep.

Heavy investment

"Flocks within the club have invested heavily over the years in both high-profile stock rams and in the introduction of top-quality female bloodlines throughout the west.

"Down through the years, many of the club flocks have produced national champions at society events, as well as champions at provincial levels, with a number of flocks placing in the top five spots at the National Suffolk Championships in 2023," she said.

There will be over 60 females with "superior genetics" on offer on the night, comprising 40 in-lamb ewes and 21 ewe lambs.

All service sires used are fully registered, from diverse bloodlines and genotyped or with genotype in process, so buyers can purchase with confidence knowing that lambs can be registered into the Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland.

All ewes forward on the night will be scanned in-lamb and will be veterinary checked prior to the sale.

Top breeders

With many of the top breeders in the west of Ireland club having stock forward for sale, the female sale is being billed as "the opportunity for aspiring Suffolk breeders to purchase first-class foundation stock to establish new flocks or for existing breeders to add excellent bloodlines to their flock".

Existing breeders will be available to offer advice and assistance to prospective new breeders and to offer valuable insights into the genetics on offer.

Service sires used are from some of the highest profile flocks in Ireland, including the Shannagh, Malinhead, Kells, Loughrynn, Carragh and Limepark flocks, with UK service sires from Solwaybank, Burnview, Limestone and Benrafton flocks.

Bidding will take place both ringside and online via Marteye. Transport will be available back to the vendors' farm if buyers are unable to attend in person on the night.

The Western Stars Sale takes place on Friday 3 November in Athenry Mart, with viewing from 5.30pm and sale commencing at 7pm.

Catalogue will be available online at www.irishsuffolksheep.org.