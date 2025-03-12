Clonagh Victorias Secret, the youngest heifer in the Clonagh and Jennalyn Lucky Ladies timed auction.

Jennalyn and Clonagh online sale

Garrett and Lyndsey Behan, who run the Clonagh and Jennalyn pedigree herds, will host their Lucky Ladies sale from the 14 to 18 March 2025 via an online timed auction. The sale will comprise Charolais, Limousin and Simmental bulls and heifers, with the inclusion of one Wagyu heifer.

Having claimed multiple national titles over the years, the pair will offer 11 heifers, five bulls and 10 embryo lots from some of their national champions.

Online bidding will open on Friday 14 March and close at 7pm on Tuesday 18 March through MartEye and Mid-Tipp Mart.

All animals can be viewed on-farm at any time prior to or during the sale.

Kilkenny bull sale

The Kilkenny Agricultural Bull Sale committee will host its first pedigree bull sale of 2025 at Kilkenny Livestock Mart on Wednesday 19 March.

The sale will include 10 Friesian, 42 Angus, 27 Hereford and 13 Limousin bulls.

The sale will commence at 12.30pm sharp, with online bidding available through MartBids.ie.