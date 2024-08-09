This week, the Irish Farmers Journal Farming News podcast brings you the latest on the weanling trade, with detailed Martbids price analysis compiled by beef editor Adam Woods.
News editor Amy Forde gives an update on the number of farmers who have withdrawn from the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) and some of their reasons for doing so.
All details suckler farmers need to know if applying for the €50/calf 2024 Beef Welfare Scheme are also covered by news correspondent Anne O'Donoghue.
Listen here now:
