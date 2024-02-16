In this episode of the Irish Farmers Journal News Podcast, we discuss the interim Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) payments announced for farmers hit with delays.
We get the breakdown of county council slurry spreading inspections and fines, as well as explaining farmers’ struggles with the compulsory purchase order system in place for the Adare bypass.
Get the latest news on the IFA’s plans for more tractor protests and a recent GPS theft spree to hit farmers across the country.
Listen now:
Read more
Young Stock Podcast: 10 years on from returning to the family farm
News Podcast: soaring weanling prices and stolen cattle
In this episode of the Irish Farmers Journal News Podcast, we discuss the interim Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) payments announced for farmers hit with delays.
We get the breakdown of county council slurry spreading inspections and fines, as well as explaining farmers’ struggles with the compulsory purchase order system in place for the Adare bypass.
Get the latest news on the IFA’s plans for more tractor protests and a recent GPS theft spree to hit farmers across the country.
Listen now:
Read more
Young Stock Podcast: 10 years on from returning to the family farm
News Podcast: soaring weanling prices and stolen cattle
SHARING OPTIONS: