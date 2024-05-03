This week, the Irish Farmers Journal news team discusses farm adviser warnings that key scheme payments could be cut if farmers spread chemical fertiliser without up-to-date soil samples.

We hear of how much administration costs are incurred by the Department of Agriculture for every hectare of forestry planted and what’s driving a surge in BVD ‘name and shame’ letters.

You can also catch up on farmers’ reactions to the €79.5m ash dieback scheme brought forward by Government, what new research says about the financial impact of lameness on your dairy herd and a round-up of the main points raised at the Irish Farmers Journal Renewables Roadshow.