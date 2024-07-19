On this week’s Farming News Podcast, Anne O'Donoghue is joined by tillage editor Siobhán Walsh, who talks about farmers’ frustrations on the Minister’s decision to suspend the straw chopping scheme.
Declan O’Brien outlines his story on Dairygold’s surcharge for weekend feed deliveries, Noel Bardon has figures on farmers winning appeals and the team discusses whether farming is the right preparation activity for the day before an All-Ireland.
Listen to the podcast below:
On this week’s Farming News Podcast, Anne O'Donoghue is joined by tillage editor Siobhán Walsh, who talks about farmers’ frustrations on the Minister’s decision to suspend the straw chopping scheme.
Declan O’Brien outlines his story on Dairygold’s surcharge for weekend feed deliveries, Noel Bardon has figures on farmers winning appeals and the team discusses whether farming is the right preparation activity for the day before an All-Ireland.
Listen to the podcast below:
SHARING OPTIONS: