In a special Irish Farmers Journal Politics Podcast, political correspondent Pat O'Toole gives an overview of the state of play in the European Parliament elections.
Pat discusses the results of a recent Irish Farmers Journal survey on farmers' voting intentions for Friday's MEP elections, as well as their party of choice for the next general election.
The rise of the new Independent Ireland party, an anticipated collapse in Sinn Féin's farmer support and the role geography could play in electing the country's next 14 MEPs are also covered.
Listen now:
SHARING OPTIONS: