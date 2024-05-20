On this week's Young Stock Podcast, we are joined by young farmer and entrepreneur Conor McVeigh.

On this week's Young Stock Podcast, we chat to Conor McVeigh live from the cattle rings at Balmoral Show.

Conor is farming in partnership with his father in Co Armagh and after leaving school, worked in the car industry before opening his own garage.

Fast forward just a few short years and Conor is now successfully running a relatively new venture, MCV Competitions.

On the show, Conor gives us an insight into life after school for the young Armagh man, running his businesses, as well as all things shows and farming.

Listen here the full podcast here: