Cork is set to see 13 new wind turbines built after a wind farm secured planning permission from An Bord Pleanála last week.

The Gort Uí Rathaile wind farm is a 50:50 co-development between FuturEnergy Ireland and SSE Renewables.

FuturEnergy Ireland is an Irish wind development company established in 2021. It is a stand-alone joint venture between Coillte and the ESB.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the development of Gort Uí Rathaile Wind Farm close to the Cork-Kerry border.

The 13-turbine wind farm is located around 4km from Ballyvourney in Cork.

Benefit fund

During construction, up to 60 jobs would be created, while six long-term roles would be required to run the wind farm during operations.

Gort Uí Rathaile will also introduce a community benefit fund to the tune of hundreds of thousands of euro annually.

The developers had said that the fund would be governed by an associated committee made up of local community members.