Electricity generated from solar farms has reached a new record due to the prolonged sunny weather.

According to EirGird, on Saturday last, solar farms reached peak generation of 752MW, beating the March record by 2MW.

The figures, which excludes rooftop solar, comes as solar farms continue to roll out across the country.

Despite growing opposition, the success rate of solar farms through the planning system is relatively high. Under Ireland’s climate action plan, the country must develop some 8,000MW of solar PV by the end of the decade.

The 8GW target is divided into 5,500MW for solar farms and 2,500MW for non-new wires installations such as rooftop and on-site ground mount systems.