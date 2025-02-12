Solar farms: strong start to 2025

It’s been a strong start to 2025, with multiple solar farm applications progressing through the planning system. In Longford, a decision is due on developer BayWa r.e.’s 321ac solar project this month.

The proposed Foigha Solar Farm is seeking permission for a project that spans the townlands of Cornacarta, Doonacurry, Foygh, Kilcommock Glebe, Ledwithstown and Tirlickeen in Longford.

The company will set up a community benefit fund amounting to approximately €175,000 per annum for 15 years. Nearly 100 submissions were received, many of which were objections from locals. A decision is expected towards the end of February.

100ac near Carrick-on-Shannon

Elgin Energy Services Ltd has applied for planning permission for a 100ac solar farm near Carrick-on-Shannon.

The project, located within the Meera and Tullyleague townlands in Roscommon, is expected to receive its decision towards the end of March.

Elgin Energy has secured planning permission for 1GW across 60 solar PV projects, 23 of which are in Ireland.

Funding

Irish developer Power Capital Renewable Energy recently announced the successful completion of a project finance round to develop approximately 300MW of solar farms across Ireland.

The agreement, in partnership with AIB, Bank of Ireland, and Societe Generale, secures facilities of nearly €220 million to support the development of seven projects ranging in size from 6.5MW to 153MW.

The projects have commenced construction and are set to be completed and operational in 2026.