The Dealer hears that some of the top men in the ICBF have been busy recently polishing off their CVs.

With Tipperary’s Frank O’Mara having secured top position in Teagasc, the rumour is that Andrew Cromie is concentrating on the CEO role in Munster Bovine.

He is said to be up against Munster stalwart Doreen Corridan, whose sister Rose Goulding from NCBC has also been linked to the role.

Dairygold’s Tim Healy has been looking after the AI company since Coffey resigned in April.

Staying with Dairygold, there’s still no news yet on who will replace Jim Woulfe as CEO, although it would be safe to assume Liam O’Flaherty, Tim Healy and Conor Galvin will be in the shake-up.

His term ends later this year after spending 42 years with the company and 12 as CEO.

Expect to see the Limerick man appointed to a couple of state boards and non-executive director positions on retirement.