New Tipperary north IFA chair elected

Tim Cullinan’s successor as chair of the Tipperary north IFA has been appointed.

Imelda Walsh was elected unopposed at the meeting of the executive on Tuesday night.

She had previously held the role of secretary of the executive for the past four years.

Imelda and her husband Tom are dairy farmers from the Ballywilliam IFA branch outside Nenagh. The pair milk 120 cows.

She will take up the role in the middle of January 2018 at the AGM of the executive.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal on Wednesday, Imelda said farm incomes and inspections will be her main campaign targets.

“Beef farmers have it hard, the single farm payment is their income.

“The tillage industry is on its knees and if we don’t do something about that soon, it’ll be gone altogether.

“Yes, the dairy sector has had a good year here but we have to make that a sustainable income in the face of volatility,” she said.

Outgoing chair Tim Cullinan praised the efforts of Imelda during his time as chair.

“I always had great support from Imelda during my time as chair. There was never any stone left unturned in anything she did and I am fully confident that she will be an excellent chair. She has the full support of the executive.”

There are more women contesting for county chair positions this winter.

In Galway, Anne Mitchell is understood to be in the running to replace the outgoing Pat Murphy. Mitchell served as Joe Healy’s campaign manager in the 2016 IFA presidential election.

While in Cavan, Elizabeth Ormiston is understood to be in interested in the role of chair when James Speares finishes his term.

Meanwhile, Tim Cullinan confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that he’s in the race to be the association’s next treasurer.

Cullinan is facing opposition from Pat Murphy, current Farm Family chair Muara Canning and Dairy Committee chair Sean O’Leary.

