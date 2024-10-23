The Dealer was struck when he read the term “forest midwife” in recent days.
A nature documentary premiered in Roscommon town this week which is called The Forest Midwife. The documentary film follows writer and social entrepreneur Catherine Cleary and her work over the last year to transform a piece of land in Roscommon into a forest and nature reserve.
Cleary has planted a native woodland of more than 27,000 trees on the farm, in Corry, near Hillstreet. It also features the voice of well-known Irish actor Mary McEvoy, who played the character Biddy in Glenroe.
