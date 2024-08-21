I know our dairy farmers work long hours and can be prone to a bit of a snooze at an evening meeting.

However, the good people of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) have taken things to a new level.

I’m told an intern at the UFU headquarters was told to book a room for a UFU dairy committee meeting, taking place in the Royal Hotel, Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Committee members, just fresh out of the milking parlour, turned up to find that the intern had booked a bedroom for the night, not the normal meeting room on the second floor.

I wonder who got to sit on the bed, who had to sit on the floor or even worse, who ended up squeezed into the shower.