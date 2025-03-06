I was a little disappointed to see that Bernard Condon is leaving Ornua.

There were few enough Dubs knocking around the industry, and none as quick to have a chat about the state of the world as Bernard.

There has been no definite news of where he’s heading off, although I understand it’s something a bit distanced from the Irish dairy landscape.

He leaves behind some big boots to fill for Ornua, but dealing with senior executive exits is something Ornua has developed considerable experience with in recent years.