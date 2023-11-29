Boherbue Co-op is looking for a new CEO. Due to the impending retirement of its current boss, Declan O’Keeffe, the board of the co-op is looking for new blood to take over the running of the company. O’Keeffe retires in April of next year.
The successful candidate will provide leadership to develop the co-op’s medium- and long-term strategy and must have at least 10 years’ experience at senior management level, along with proven experience with digital transformation.
