I see that Stuart Sands has been appointed the new CEO of Boortmalt UK and Ireland.

Sands is a former CEO of Anglia Maltings (Holdings) Ltd, which comprised of Crisp Malt, EDME, and Micronized Food Products. The company operated facilities across Europe servicing brewing, distilling, craft and food customers across the globe.

Before that, I’m told that he did a stint in Vancouver, Washington, with United Malt and Country Malt Group.

For the five and a half years he was there, he was director of finance for United Malt and then general manager for Country Malt Group.

There’s plenty to keep him busy in his new role.