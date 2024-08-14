The senior horticulture manager at the semi-state agency will report to the director of meat, food and beverages.

While I’m happy out with my work on the cattle side of things and keeping farmers informed here, an opportunity caught my eye that may interest some.

Bord Bia is looking for someone to head up its horticulture team. The senior horticulture manager at the semi-State agency will report to the director of meat, food and beverages.

The role is looking for a minimum of 10 years’ experience in a related field of business and a degree in horticulture, plant science or similar subject; as well as experience working in horticulture and a strong knowledge of the sector, among other requirements.