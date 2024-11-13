It’s hard to believe that next March will mark the 20th anniversary of the closure of Carlow sugar factory. The following January will mark the centenary of the sod-turning of one of the new Irish State’s first big capital projects.
So it’s fitting that Christopher Power has written a history, The Carlow Sugar Factory, the extraordinary story of an Irish industrial icon. The book will be launched on Tuesday 19 November in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow, at 7.30pm. All are welcome.
